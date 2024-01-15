Louis R. Luedtke, 90, of Beechwood, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Louis was born on June 3, 1933, in the Town of Mitchell on the family farm, the son of the late August and Olga (nee Schachtschneider) Luedtke. Louis was the youngest of 12 siblings. On November 7, 1953, he was united in marriage to Beverly Stahl at the United Church of Christ in Beechwood. Louie got the most out of each day. His life’s work was farming. At one time before the days of mega farms, Louie and his family owned the largest dairy farm in Sheboygan County. In addition, he volunteered as a fireman, served in several offices on the church council and played softball. Louie was a lover of the outdoors. He fished into his 80s, took his last turkey at age 89 and participated in his last deer hunt this year at the age of 90. His great blessing was sharing these things with up to 3 generations of family and friends.

Those Louis leaves behind to cherish his memory include four children, Dale (Julie) Luedtke of New Berlin, Glenn (Ellen) Luedtke of Beechwood, Brenda (Keith) Mueller of Beechwood, and Gina (Dick) Wilson of Beechwood; 10 grandchildren, Gabriel (Luciana) Luedtke, Andrew (Hannah) Luedtke, Travis (Laura) Luedtke, Misty Luedtke, Josh Mueller, Tiffany (Aaron) Goebel, Brittany (Trayton) Philippi, Jake (Sara) Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Zack (Samii) Wilson; 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Sharon Luedtke, Mary Ann Luedtke, and Joyce Schmidt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Walter (Olive) Luedtke, Bill (Ethel) Luedtke, Harry (Betty) Luedtke, Arno (Margie) Luedtke, Martha (Earl) Koepke, Margaret (Lester) Bartel, Laura (Orlin) Reysen, Ruth (Harold) Krueger, Robert (Delores) Luedtke, Arthur (Jean) Luedtke, and Oscar Luedtke; his sister-in-law, Eunice (Willard) Eimmermann; two brothers-in-law, Donald (Barb) Stahl and Eugene Schmidt; a daughter-in-law, Beady Luedtke; and a great-grandson, Noah Wilson.

VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends at Immanuel Lutheran Church, (W8497 Brazelton Dr., Random Lake) in the Town of Scott on Friday, January 19, 2024, from 12 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

SERVICE: A funeral service for Louis will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a donation to a charity of their choice is appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice for the care they provided to Louis.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Louis’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

