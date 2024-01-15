Linda Lou Beisbier, 66, of Campbellsport went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at SSM St. Agnes Hospital.

She was born on July 6, 1957, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (Schultz) Kaehne. On October 31, 1992, Linda was united in marriage to Gerald A. Beisbier at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport.

Linda worked for 40-plus years at Regal Ware, did cleaning for people in the community, and sold Avon products. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and her flowers. She collected figurines, especially angels and elephants. Linda loved cooking, baking, gardening, and canning but most important to Linda was the time she spent with family and friends.

Those left behind to cherish Linda’s memory include her husband, Jerry; daughter, Jessica Beisbier; stepchildren, Cary (Renee) Beisbier, Colleen (Randal) Walsh, Lana (Tom) Jacobs, and Lisa (Steven) Ziehl; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Ronald (Phyllis) Kaehne, Mary Ann Wilke, and Joseph (Dixie) Kaehne; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Dorothy; sister, Barbara; infant siblings, Kenneth and Donna; and great-grandson, Jenson Walsh.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 18, from 12 Noon until time of mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday January 18, at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and inurnment will be in St. Matthews Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and CNAs at St. Agnes 5th Floor and ICU and Crossroads in Fond du Lac.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

