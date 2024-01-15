Kevin Patrick Carey, 65, formally of Wausau passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024, at SSM St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

He was born on October 27, 1958, the son of Royal and Carol (Cosgrove) Carey.

Kevin had a 30-year career in retail and direct sales, as his real passion was people. He never met a stranger and always saw the good in people. He enjoyed working on the family tree farms, photography, and woodworking. Above all else, Kevin was a proud grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Kevin proudly served his country in the US ARMY from 1982 to 1985.

Kevin is survived by his children, Dawn (Jason) Bertram of Campbellsport, Joshawa (Andrea) Carey of Campbellsport, Jeana (Andrew) Minert of N. Fond du Lac, and Kassandra Nitschke of West Bend; thirteen grandchildren; his mother, Carol Carey of Campbellsport; and his brother, Timon (Susan) Carey of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Royal J. Carey.

Per Kevin’s wishes, no services will be held. A private, family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum in Fond du Lac at a later date.

Kevin’s family would like to thank Punit Kumar MD, as well as the staff at SSM Hospice and The Meadows, for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfuneral.com.

