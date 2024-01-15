Jeffrey Bobb of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly at his home, January 6, 2024, at the age of 63.

Jeff was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee on December 21, 1960, to Gerald and Helen (nee Suchanek) Bobb. He graduated from Brookfield Central High School. After high school, Jeff worked for his parents’ business, GMB, for 24 years. Jeff married Sharon (nee Panko) Bobb in 1992.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Shari Bobb; his children, Chad (Bethany) Bobb, Brad Bobb (Daley Stender), Brandon Bobb, and Alicia Bobb (Xavier Burns); his 9 grandchildren Noah, Brianna, Danielle, Aurora, Jaden, Emery, Jasmine, Randall, and Lillian; his brother Jerome (Vicki) Bobb; his sisters, Jeannette (Les) Schamens, Mary (Tom) Gottschalk, and Eileen (Mike) Stegman.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and mother, Helen; daughter, Jessica; grandson, Gerald; and brother, Craig Bobb.

Jeff loved spending time outdoors in nature and took pride in land ownership and preservation. He enjoyed skiing, both water and downhill. Jeff taught Mogul Mites as a ski instructor at Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed fishing at the family lake house in Nekoosa. In retirement, Jeff liked to collect coins and antique bottles and cans.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A funeral service is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 20, from 2 p.m. until time of service at the Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in Shari’s name.

Online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.

