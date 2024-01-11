Robert Franklin Weiss, 94, of Horicon passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at Marvin’s Manor in Horicon.

Robert was born on July 28, 1929, the son of Frank and Hulda A. (Key) Weiss in Beaver Dam.

Bob was a graduate of Juneau High School. He proudly serviced his Country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bob returned to Horicon and then served the Horicon Community in many ways.

Bob was a police officer for the City of Horicon for 26 years. He was a former member of the Horicon City Council and was instrumental in the building of the Fire and EMS building. He was on the Horicon Chamber of Commerce Tourism Council, and an alderman. He was a member and served on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Dodge County Parks. Bob worked on building the Wild Goose Trail, the development of the Gold Star Trail and was instrumental in the establishment of the Horicon Marsh International Educational Center.

Bob was a faithful member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon and enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a member of the John Deere Retirees Spitfire Club. Bob was a member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157 and was proud to be able to go on the Badger Honor Flight. He was a member of the Pomeranian German Society Freestate. He was a lifelong avid Packer fan. Bob was humorous, kind, proud of his community and a true gentleman. He will be deeply missed.

Bob is survived by his brother, Allen Weiss of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews, Loralee (Robert) Engels, Lee Allen (Kay) Weiss, Ellen (Mike) Christians, Marcia (Craig) Kadinger, Ryan (Nicole) Helmer and Teresa (Chris) Sawyer; great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Carol; second wife, Delores; and his niece, Rachel Hammons.

A visitation for Bob was held on Monday, Jan. 15, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. A funeral service began at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark C. Wilkens officiating. Interment was in St. Malachy Cemetery. Graveside Military Honors were conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Memorials in Bob’s name may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 505 N. Palmatory Street, Horicon, WI 53032.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Marvin’s Manor and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Bob. Also special thanks to Rev. Mark Wilkens for your visits and pastoral care which meant so much to Bob. Your kindness will always be remembered.

