Dodge County Pionier
Dennis Lee Duthie

Den­nis Lee Duthie, 77, of Mayville, passed away on Tues­day, Jan. 9, 2024, at Welling­ton Place in Hart­ford.
Den­nis was born the son of Earl and Edna (Ja­worski) Duthie on Au­gust 5, 1946, in De­troit, MI. He was a grad­u­ate of Oak­land Uni­ver­sity in Rochester Hills, MI.
Den­nis served his coun­try in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974 and was part of the Viet­nam Con­flict.
Den­nis was united in mar­riage to Mar­lene Beck on Feb­ru­ary 11, 1983, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa.
Den­nis was an ac­tive mem­ber of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church and served as a pre­vi­ous trea­surer.
Den­nis worked for many years at West Bend Mu­tual and later re­tired as a sys­tem pro­gram­mer/soft­ware en­gi­neer.
At­tend­ing sport­ing events and being there for his chil­dren and grand­chil­dren was a top pri­or­ity for Den­nis. He took great pride in his gar­den­ing and sold pro­duce at local farm­ers mar­kets.
Den­nis will be deeply missed by his wife, Mar­lene; chil­dren, Daniel (Katie) Duthie of Theresa, An­drew (Sarah) Duthie of Hart­ford, Sara (Gar­land) Sim­rel of Mayville; eight grand­kids, Ken­zie, Maddy, Levi, Lily, Lan­don, Lucy, Trey, and Aleeyah; one sis­ter, Diane Williams of Rochester Hills, MI; sis­ter-in-law, Glo­ria Beck; and broth­ers-in-law, Milan and Eu­gene Beck. Den­nis was fur­ther sur­vived by other rel­a­tives and friends.
Den­nis was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents and brother, Dale (Pat) Duthie.
A Fu­neral Ser­vice for Den­nis took place on Sat­ur­day, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa with Rev. Matthew Kuske of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion for Den­nis took place on Sat­ur­day, Jan. 13, at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 11 a.m. Bur­ial took place at Zion Ceme­tery where Grave­side Mil­i­tary Hon­ors will be con­ducted by the Mayville Amer­i­can Le­gion Post #69.
The fam­ily ex­tends a spe­cial thanks to Lind­sey at Gen­er­a­tions Hos­pice and the staff at Welling­ton Place.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

