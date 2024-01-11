Dennis Lee Duthie
Dennis Lee Duthie, 77, of Mayville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Wellington Place in Hartford.
Dennis was born the son of Earl and Edna (Jaworski) Duthie on August 5, 1946, in Detroit, MI. He was a graduate of Oakland University in Rochester Hills, MI.
Dennis served his country in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974 and was part of the Vietnam Conflict.
Dennis was united in marriage to Marlene Beck on February 11, 1983, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa.
Dennis was an active member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church and served as a previous treasurer.
Dennis worked for many years at West Bend Mutual and later retired as a system programmer/software engineer.
Attending sporting events and being there for his children and grandchildren was a top priority for Dennis. He took great pride in his gardening and sold produce at local farmers markets.
Dennis will be deeply missed by his wife, Marlene; children, Daniel (Katie) Duthie of Theresa, Andrew (Sarah) Duthie of Hartford, Sara (Garland) Simrel of Mayville; eight grandkids, Kenzie, Maddy, Levi, Lily, Landon, Lucy, Trey, and Aleeyah; one sister, Diane Williams of Rochester Hills, MI; sister-in-law, Gloria Beck; and brothers-in-law, Milan and Eugene Beck. Dennis was further survived by other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale (Pat) Duthie.
A Funeral Service for Dennis took place on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa with Rev. Matthew Kuske officiating. A visitation for Dennis took place on Saturday, Jan. 13, at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial took place at Zion Cemetery where Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
The family extends a special thanks to Lindsey at Generations Hospice and the staff at Wellington Place.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com