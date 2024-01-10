Juanita C. Schultz
Juanita C. Schultz, 95, of Mayville, was welcomed into God’s kingdom on January 9, 2024. She was born in Dunlap, IA, on April 5, 1928, to Beulah (McIntosh) and Clark Richardson. Juanita’s family moved to Mayville in the early 1940s.
After graduating from Mayville High School in 1946, Juanita went on to apprentice with Lavita (Hugg) MacMillian at the Mayville Beauty Shop and obtained her cosmetology license. Juanita was baptized and confirmed a week before she married David N. Schultz on May 22, 1948 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mayville. Together they raised three daughters – Jill, Patti and Jana.
Throughout Juanita’s life, she worked alongside David running their car dealership, the Riverside Apartments and developing Golf View Estates. She also worked at the Mayville Library and as a hairstylist at several local salons.
Juanita was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, supervised the library, and participated in several groups. She helped out with the Girl Scouts, when her children were small. She was a member of the Mayville Historical Society and Main Street Mayville. When she wasn’t working or volunteering, you would find Juanita reading books, working on the family genealogy, playing Bridge with her friends, or cheering for the Green Bay Packers.
Juanita, a loving and devoted mother is survived by her daughters, Patti (Jim) Schegetz and Jana (Steve) Bachhuber; grandchildren, RC (Julie) Schroeder, Brett (Kim) Schroeder, Joe (Shelly) Surita, Schelagh (George) Dehler, Mynda (Terry) Miser, Lisa (Lavel) Rhynes, Kirstyn (Andy) Droese, Teri (Luke) Salinas, Caitlyn (Scott) Hartwig and Jessica (Ethan) Hass; further survived by 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by cousins and friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, David in 2008; her daughter, Jill Schneiter in July of 2023; her son-in-law, Bill Schneiter; her parents, Beulah and Clark Richardson; in-laws, Erna and Edwin “Pat” Schultz; and two great-grandchildren.
Juanita was a truly great woman whose impact will be forever felt by her family, that loved her dearly. She was a selfless woman whose passing will leave an unfillable gap in the hearts of her loved ones. Her ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive, and love will be forever ingrained in all she knew.
A visitation with the family was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 16 S. Walnut St., Mayville at 10:30 on Monday, Jan. 15. A funeral service followed the visitation at noon. Rev. Traci Maass officiated. Interment took place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Library, Youth Convention Fund or Roof Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville that took care of “Peanut” since June of 2019 and the staff at SSM/St. Agnes Hospital’s Comfort Care Ward who made her passing comfortable.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com