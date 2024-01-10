Juanita C. Schultz, 95, of Mayville, was wel­comed into God’s king­dom on Jan­u­ary 9, 2024. She was born in Dun­lap, IA, on April 5, 1928, to Beu­lah (McIn­tosh) and Clark Richard­son. Juanita’s fam­ily moved to Mayville in the early 1940s.

After grad­u­at­ing from Mayville High School in 1946, Juanita went on to ap­pren­tice with Lavita (Hugg) MacMil­lian at the Mayville Beauty Shop and ob­tained her cos­me­tol­ogy li­cense. Juanita was bap­tized and con­firmed a week be­fore she mar­ried David N. Schultz on May 22, 1948 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mayville. To­gether they raised three daugh­ters – Jill, Patti and Jana.

Through­out Juanita’s life, she worked along­side David run­ning their car deal­er­ship, the River­side Apart­ments and de­vel­op­ing Golf View Es­tates. She also worked at the Mayville Li­brary and as a hair­styl­ist at sev­eral local sa­lons.

Juanita was a mem­ber of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she taught Sun­day School, su­per­vised the li­brary, and par­tic­i­pated in sev­eral groups. She helped out with the Girl Scouts, when her chil­dren were small. She was a mem­ber of the Mayville His­tor­i­cal So­ci­ety and Main Street Mayville. When she wasn’t work­ing or vol­un­teer­ing, you would find Juanita read­ing books, work­ing on the fam­ily ge­neal­ogy, play­ing Bridge with her friends, or cheer­ing for the Green Bay Pack­ers.

Juanita, a lov­ing and de­voted mother is sur­vived by her daugh­ters, Patti (Jim) Schegetz and Jana (Steve) Bach­hu­ber; grand­chil­dren, RC (Julie) Schroeder, Brett (Kim) Schroeder, Joe (Shelly) Surita, Schelagh (George) Dehler, Mynda (Terry) Miser, Lisa (Lavel) Rhynes, Kirstyn (Andy) Droese, Teri (Luke) Sali­nas, Cait­lyn (Scott) Hartwig and Jes­sica (Ethan) Hass; fur­ther sur­vived by 24 great-grand­chil­dren and three great-great-grand­chil­dren. She is also sur­vived by cousins and friends.

Juanita was pre­ceded in death by her hus­band of al­most 60 years, David in 2008; her daugh­ter, Jill Schneiter in July of 2023; her son-in-law, Bill Schneiter; her par­ents, Beu­lah and Clark Richard­son; in-laws, Erna and Edwin “Pat” Schultz; and two great-grand­chil­dren.

Juanita was a truly great woman whose im­pact will be for­ever felt by her fam­ily, that loved her dearly. She was a self­less woman whose pass­ing will leave an un­fil­l­able gap in the hearts of her loved ones. Her abil­ity to sac­ri­fice, pro­vide, sup­port, for­give, and love will be for­ever in­grained in all she knew.

A vis­i­ta­tion with the fam­ily was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 16 S. Wal­nut St., Mayville at 10:30 on Mon­day, Jan. 15. A fu­neral ser­vice fol­lowed the vis­i­ta­tion at noon. Rev. Traci Maass of­fi­ci­ated. In­ter­ment took place at Grace­land Ceme­tery in Mayville.

Do­na­tions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Li­brary, Youth Con­ven­tion Fund or Roof Fund.

The fam­ily would like to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge As­sisted Liv­ing in Mayville that took care of “Peanut” since June of 2019 and the staff at SSM/St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal’s Com­fort Care Ward who made her pass­ing com­fort­able.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

