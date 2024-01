Defining South Eden

Defining South Eden KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR Do you know where South Eden is? It was (and is) a land surrounded by Floods, hollowed out by hills, and might go as far as northern Ashford Township. Nothing is more subjective than concluding where an unincorporated entity should be on a map. It’s even more difficult when it was never put on a map (that we know of) to begin with. An exception