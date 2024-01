Boost Your Mood with Fragrant Indoor Plants

Boost Your Mood with Fragrant Indoor Plants MELINDA MYERS CONTRIBUTOR There’s no need to visit a spa for a bit of soothing aromatherapy. Grow fragrant plants indoors to improve your mood and promote a sense of relaxation. Gardenias may be the first fragrant flowering plant that comes to mind. They can be challenging but are worth the effort. Grow them in moist acidic soil, in bright