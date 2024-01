RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Do you talk to animals? Maybe I’m just the odd human who does. Could be a country quirk. More’n likely a personal eccentricity. One of my father’s uncles use to hang his bib overalls on the wash line for the rain to wash. Doesn’t get any stranger or rustic than that. Unless you count the time he picked a chicken run over in the road