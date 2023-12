Beatrice Reilly Smith

Beatrice Reilly Smith KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR Jelaine Schmitz was in the shower when the power went out in Oak Center on December 7, 2000. She called her sister living in Mayville to finish getting ready before she waitressed at the Audubon Inn. “Chrissy, I got work tonight. I’m coming by you to get ready and paint up my face.” That’s when she got the call from her stepdaughter and