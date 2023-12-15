Campbellsport News
Dennis John Hundertmark

Dennis John Hundertmark, 64, went home to his Lord on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

He was born on October 12, 1959, in Fond du Lac, the son of Lyle and Alice (Whitty) Hundertmark. Dennis’ passion was farming on the family farm and recently doing Kubota rides.

Survivors include his children, Joshua (Crystal) Hundertmark, Jeremy Hundertmark, and Amy (Matt) Baumhardt; his grandchildren, Dylan, Zoey, Brayson, and Shaley; his mother, Alice; brothers, Alan (Lori) Hundertmark, Joe (Julie) Hundertmark, Kevin (Kelley) Hundertmark, and Scott (Kirsten) Hundertmark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Lyle; and nephew, Drew Hundertmark.

A private family service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Memorials are appreciated to the Eden’s Lions Club.

The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of ICU at Theda Clark Medical Center.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

