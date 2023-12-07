Margaret Ella Krohn, 98, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Gardens of Hartford in Hartford.

Margaret was born the daughter of Paul and Mabel (Wittchow) Uttech on November 29, 1925, in Lebanon.

She was united in marriage to Ewald Krohn on August 20, 1949, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

Margaret was a faithful member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Margaret farmed for many years with her husband, Ewald, in the Town of Herman.

She was a member of the Oak Grove Homemakers Club. Margaret was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing and embroidering. She took pride in her veggie gardens and enjoyed gardening in her colorful flowers. Margaret looked forward to spending time with her family and enjoyed baking and cooking for them.

Margaret is survived by her children, Norma Bell (significant other Harris Cotter) of Theresa, Howard (Barb) Krohn of Iron Ridge, Linda (Richard) Zarling of West Bend, Joyce (Mark) Scharpf of Rubicon, Victor (Kendy) Krohn of Iron Ridge, Harvey Krohn of Slinger, Carol (Dennis) Justman of Boulder Junction, and Curtis (Carrie) Krohn of Neosho; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen Gentz of Beaver Dam; and one sister-in-law, Claudia Krohn of Tucson, AZ. Margaret is further survived by many other dear relatives and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ewald; her sister in infancy; and brothers, Raymond, Elmer, Melvin, and Floyd.

Funeral services for Margaret were held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge with Rev. Larry Mose officiating. A visitation for Margaret was held on Monday, Dec. 11, at church from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment followed the service at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Iron Ridge.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Gardens of Hartford and at St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care they showed their mother.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

Koepsell funeral home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com