LaVern M. Pieper
LaVern M. Pieper, 85, of Burnett passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
LaVern was born on July 12, 1938, the son of Ervin and Leona (Woock) Pieper. He attended school in Burnett and also Horicon High School.
On April 24, 1965, he was married to Ruth A. Binder at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Burnett.
LaVern was an active member of the Burnett Fire Department since 1956 and had served as Treasurer and Captain of the Mack Water Tanker. He was a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club and enjoyed helping with his skid steer.
LaVern was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett, where he also had served as Trustee. He was a lifetime farmer and enjoyed making hay and helping anyone he could. LaVern also loved going to watch his grandchildren participate in their sporting events.
LaVern will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Ruth; his daughter, Cynthia Pieper; and his son, Clint (Trisha) Pieper; his grandchildren, Caitlin and Cody Pieper; his brother, Merlin Pieper; and his sister, Janice Pieper; niece, Patricia (Andy) and nephew, Robert (Nan); also other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; son, Craig, in 1974; and brother-in-law, Virgil Binder in 1973.
A visitation for LaVern was held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church and on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. also at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church. A funeral service began at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim Sallach officiating. Burial followed at Stone Cemetery in the Town of Burnett.
Memorial donations in LaVern’s name may be direct to the Burnett Fire Department, Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, the Dodge County Antique Power Club or the charity of one’s choice.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the Family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.