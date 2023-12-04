LaVern M. Pieper

LaV­ern M. Pieper, 85, of Bur­nett passed away on Thurs­day, Nov. 30, 2023.

LaV­ern was born on July 12, 1938, the son of Ervin and Leona (Woock) Pieper. He at­tended school in Bur­nett and also Hori­con High School.

On April 24, 1965, he was mar­ried to Ruth A. Binder at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Bur­nett.

LaV­ern was an ac­tive mem­ber of the Bur­nett Fire De­part­ment since 1956 and had served as Trea­surer and Cap­tain of the Mack Water Tanker. He was a mem­ber of the Dodge County An­tique Power Club and en­joyed help­ing with his skid steer.

LaV­ern was bap­tized and con­firmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Bur­nett, where he also had served as Trustee. He was a life­time farmer and en­joyed mak­ing hay and help­ing any­one he could. LaV­ern also loved going to watch his grand­chil­dren par­tic­i­pate in their sport­ing events.

LaV­ern will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Ruth; his daugh­ter, Cyn­thia Pieper; and his son, Clint (Tr­isha) Pieper; his grand­chil­dren, Caitlin and Cody Pieper; his brother, Mer­lin Pieper; and his sis­ter, Jan­ice Pieper; niece, Pa­tri­cia (Andy) and nephew, Robert (Nan); also other rel­a­tives and friends.

He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; his mother and fa­ther-in-law; son, Craig, in 1974; and brother-in-law, Vir­gil Binder in 1973.

A vis­i­ta­tion for LaV­ern was held on Mon­day, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church and on Tues­day, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. also at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church. A fu­neral ser­vice began at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim Sal­lach of­fi­ci­at­ing. Bur­ial fol­lowed at Stone Ceme­tery in the Town of Bur­nett.

Memo­r­ial do­na­tions in LaV­ern’s name may be di­rect to the Bur­nett Fire De­part­ment, Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, the Dodge County An­tique Power Club or the char­ity of one’s choice.

The Koepsell-Mur­ray Fu­neral Home in Beaver Dam is serv­ing the Fam­ily. On­line con­do­lences may be made at www.​koepsellfh.​com.

