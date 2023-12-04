Irene Gill
Irene Gill, 99, was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior by the angelic tailwinds heard accompanying her last breath on December 1, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her dear sister Beverly’s home, while being lovingly cared for by her family who will miss her deeply.
Irene was born on August 14, 1924, in Coleman, to Molly (Kovnesky) and Gottlieb Lentz. She grew up on a dairy farm in Pound with five siblings. Her education was put on hold after the completion of her eighth grade, because she was needed to work full time on the family farm during the 1930s depression. Later she attended North Central Bible College in Minneapolis.
During WWII, she worked at various factories in Milwaukee to support the war efforts. At the time, her dream job was to work in an office, where she could wear a dress and heels! Determined, she obtained further education and landed an office job at Allen-Bradley in Milwaukee, where she worked for over 10 years.
She was united in marriage to Warren Gill on June 6, 1964, at Bethel Tabernacle (now called Poplar Creek) in Milwaukee and moved to Horicon, where she and Warren raised their family.
Reserved, calm, steady and resolute, Irene was a determined individual that was also wonderfully spunky. Known for her camouflaged pants and grandma versioned crocs, she was on-the-go well into her 90s, when Parkinsons tried to slow her down. But for Irene, where there is a will, there is a way, and she would definitely find a way.
Irene was a hospitable and giving person. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors deeply, reaching out in love, whether it be spending time with people or dropping off her signature warm banana bread or homemade chicken soup. She overcame many disappointments and hardships in her life with the help of God by her side, leading her and helping her through. She had a heart for children by doing what she could to support children in need.
Irene’s life was forever changed by the free gift of eternal life given by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. A gift she wanted all who came in contact with her to know about. John 3:16, 2 Corinthians 5:17
Survivors include two sisters, Beverly Weichbrodt of Horicon and Nancy Gretzon of Green Bay; two daughters, Cindy (Todd) Turzinski of Wausau and Karen (Bryce) Ingalls of Woodbury MN; two grandchildren, Tyler Turzinski and Jade Ingalls; nephews and nieces, Linda (Kelly Brown) of Woodbury, MN, Dale (Kendra) Weichbrodt of Woodbury, MN, Diane (Michael) Maxson of Greendale, Gary Gill of Beaver Dam, Johnny Gill of Arizona; great-nephews and great-nieces, Ethan Maxson, Claudia Maxson, Brooke Weichbrodt, Noah Brown, Blake Weichbrodt; and many other relatives and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Molly (Kovnesky) and Gottlieb Lentz; husband, Warren Gill; five siblings, Oscar Lentz, Art Lentz, Evelyn Mariano and two siblings who died at birth.
A funeral service for Irene will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Fellowship in Mayville with Rev. Roy McKain officiating. Visitation for Irene will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Fellowship. Interment to follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful support of the Beaver Dam Hospice team. In particular Ally, Gin, Valerie, Moria, Patti, Annie, Kim and Dennis.
Thank you to the church family at Christian Life Fellowship. A place where Irene and Warren established lifelong friends back in the 70s and just did life together.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Samaritans Purse: Israel Response donation item for Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org)
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com