Kirk Emerich Named to the Board of Directors at Westbury Bank and Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Kirk Emerich Named to the Board of Directors at Westbury Bank and Westbury Bancorp, Inc. WESTBURY BANK Westbury Bank is pleased to announce that Kirk Emerich has been named to the Board of Directors of Westbury Bank and Westbury Bancorp, Inc. effective Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Kirk has been employed by Westbury Bank since 1992 and currently serves as Executive Vice President – Chief Financial