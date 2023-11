Kewaskum Schools ‘Exceed Expectations’ on Annual D.P.I. Report Cards

Kewaskum Schools ‘Exceed Expectations’ on Annual D.P.I. Report Cards KEWASKUM SCHOOL DISTRICT The Wisconsin Department of Instruction (DPI) has released the 2022-23 District Report Cards, and once again the Kewaskum School District achieved the Exceeds Expectations category. “It’s fantastic to see how well students are doing in our district. We are focused on preparing our students