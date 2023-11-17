Susan D. Tighe, 87, of Mayville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, surrounded by family.

Susan was born to Vern and Mary (McCloud) Schellpfeffer on February 5, 1936, in Mayville.

She was a class of 1954 graduate of Mayville High School.

On May 25, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Tighe at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville.

Sue and her husband were part owners of the Pub and Mayville Home Improvement. She spent many years serving Friday fish frys and was the treasurer and secretary of Mayville Home Improvement. Sue retired from the Mayville School District after many years working as a library aide at the Middle School.

She liked to help out anywhere she was needed, be it babysitting, delivering Meals on Wheels, St. Mary’s funeral dinner committee, Communion to shut-ins, and a member of the Mayville Fire Department Auxiliary. Her family, friends and community meant the world to her.

Sue is survived by her brother, Paul (Susan) Schellpfeffer; children, Bill (Janet) Tighe, Julie (John) Gnerlich, Steve (Tricia) Tighe, and Terri (Angel) Hernandez; grandchildren, Chris (Jessi) Tighe, Jason (Kelsey) Tighe, Alyssa (David) Sayles, Patrick (Nikki) Gnerlich, Stefanie (Nick) Muche, and Haley and Marissa Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Halle, Grady, Liam and Michaela Tighe, Kinley and Brandt Tighe, Brayden and Adeline Sayles, Josephine and Evelyn Gnerlich; and other relatives and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken, in 2010; sisters, Gina and Meredith; and other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Susan will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville with Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation for Sue will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville, on Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Church or School.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped her in any way while she was still able to live at home and those who came to spend time with her while she resided at Prairie Ridge. Special thanks to the wonderful staff and residents at Prairie Ridge and Generations Hospice for their wonderful care, compassion, and friendship.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

