June E. Margelofsky
June E. Margelofsky, 93, of Mayville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam surrounded by her family.
June was born on January 17, 1930, in Fond du Lac to Albert and Lydia (Sasse) Heschke.
She was a 1945 graduate of Mayville High School and a 1949 graduate of Prospect Hall Secretarial School in Milwaukee.
June was employed as a secretary for Maysteel Products, then with Theil, Allan and Storck Law Office, and later with Hartwig’s Bookkeeping and Tax Service.
June was married to Chester Margelofsky on September 18, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville.
June was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville, having been baptized, confirmed and married. She was active with Sunday School and gathering historical information on the church.
June was an avid reader and enjoyed doing counted cross stitch. She loved to cook and bake and will be remembered for baking up to 20 different varieties of Christmas cookies. June and Chet enjoyed traveling near and far and spending winters in Arizona.
June is survived by her husband, Chester; her daughters, Linda (Ken) Hale of Roscoe, IL, and Karen (Curt) Sorensen of Madison; grandchildren, Stacy (Shawn) Money, Brian Ward, Kathryn (Ryan) Anderson, and Kara Hale; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ione Schwantes.
A memorial gathering was held at St. John Lutheran Church in Mayville on Monday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Rev. Joshua Frazee will officiate. Inurnment took place at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville.
“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.” – Pericles
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.