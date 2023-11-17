Dodge County Pionier
June E. Margelofsky

June E. Margelof­sky, 93, of Mayville passed away on Tues­day, Nov. 14, 2023, at Marsh­field Med­ical Cen­ter in Beaver Dam sur­rounded by her fam­ily.
June was born on Jan­u­ary 17, 1930, in Fond du Lac to Al­bert and Lydia (Sasse) Hes­chke.
She was a 1945 grad­u­ate of Mayville High School and a 1949 grad­u­ate of Prospect Hall Sec­re­tar­ial School in Mil­wau­kee.
June was em­ployed as a sec­re­tary for Maysteel Prod­ucts, then with Theil, Allan and Storck Law Of­fice, and later with Hartwig’s Book­keep­ing and Tax Ser­vice.
June was mar­ried to Chester Margelof­sky on Sep­tem­ber 18, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville.
June was a life­long mem­ber of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville, hav­ing been bap­tized, con­firmed and mar­ried. She was ac­tive with Sun­day School and gath­er­ing his­tor­i­cal in­for­ma­tion on the church.
June was an avid reader and en­joyed doing counted cross stitch. She loved to cook and bake and will be re­mem­bered for bak­ing up to 20 dif­fer­ent va­ri­eties of Christ­mas cook­ies. June and Chet en­joyed trav­el­ing near and far and spend­ing win­ters in Ari­zona.
June is sur­vived by her hus­band, Chester; her daugh­ters, Linda (Ken) Hale of Roscoe, IL, and Karen (Curt) Sorensen of Madi­son; grand­chil­dren, Stacy (Shawn) Money, Brian Ward, Kathryn (Ryan) An­der­son, and Kara Hale; six great-grand­chil­dren; nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives and friends.
She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents and her sis­ter, Ione Schwantes.
A memo­r­ial gath­er­ing was held at St. John Lutheran Church in Mayville on Mon­day, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memo­r­ial ser­vice at 12 p.m. Rev. Joshua Frazee will of­fi­ci­ate. In­urn­ment took place at St. John’s Ceme­tery in Mayville.
In lieu of flow­ers, memo­ri­als may be di­rected to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville.
“What you leave be­hind is not what is en­graved in stone mon­u­ments, but what is woven into the lives of oth­ers.” – Per­i­cles
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. On­line con­do­lences may be made at www.​koepsellfh.​com.

