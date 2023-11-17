John N. Gindt, 89, of Lomira, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, on Veteran’s Day at the age of 89, at Serenity Villas in Campbellsport.

He was born on the 4th of July 1934 on the Gindt Farm Homestead in Lomira Township to the late Barney and Florence (nee Lehman) Gindt. John graduated from Lomira High School in 1952.

From 1957 to 1959, he served in the United States Army and was a heavy construction equipment operator in Germany and Lebanon.

On June 19, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ligia “Lilly” Ortega at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lomira.

John and Lilly farmed east of Lomira for many years. In addition to his interest in farming and livestock, he enjoyed being a part of choral groups since the days of his youth. The first choir John joined was St. Mary’s church choir in 1946 and in May 2021 the choir had an appreciation dinner for John for his many years of singing and dedication to St. Mary’s parish.

He was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Parish and for many years he was the Cemetery Sexton.

He later joined the Fond du Lac Elks Men of Music, the FDL Oratorio Chorus, Lomira Community Theatre, and South Shore Chorale. Other organizations he participated in were the South Byron Grange, the “Country Gentlemen” Barbershop Quartet, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Holy Name Society, now known as The Knights of Columbus, and the Lomira Historical Society.

John and Lilly raised a family of four children, Mark (Joannie Grosenick) Gindt of Richfield, Brenda (Jim) Gindt O’Brien of Dallas, TX, Tony (Joanne) Gindt of Germantown, and Brian (Sharon) Gindt of Wellston, OK.

Others he leaves behind include are two granddaughters, Melissa (Corey Loosen) Gindt and Elizabeth (Lucas) Smith; three great-granddaughters, Baileigh, Crimson and Eleanor Smith; Joannie’s children, Jacob (Rachel) and Allison Grosenick along with Jacob and Rachel’s daughters, Emalin and Sophie; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Gindt of Lomira, Socorro Masse of Woodland Hills, CA, and Meylin Scollon of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Ligia “Lilly”; two sisters, Mary Ellen Gindt, and Dolores Kraus; three brothers, Barnabas, Norman and Rodney Gindt; sisters-in-law, Marina (George) Manouseles of Anaheim, CA; and brothers-in-law, Ernie Kraus of Fond du Lac, Michel Masse and Lyle Scollon of California.

VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Myrhum Patten Funeral Home, 350 Main St., Lomira, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 699 Milwaukee St., Lomira, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow.

The family would like to thank the outstanding caregivers Serenity Villas in Campbellsport, Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac, and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sisters of St. Agnes Retirement Fund, St. Mary’s Building Maintenance Fund or Mass stipends.

Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

