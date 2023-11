Shining Stars to Perform at Bucks Game

Shining Stars to Perform at Bucks Game ANNE TRAUTNER JOURNALIST The Shining Stars dance team will perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before the Bucks game on Friday, Nov. 24. With 21 local dancers who have special needs, the group performs regularly during halftime at varsity high school basketball games in the area. Fiserv Forum will be the largest stage on which the group has ever