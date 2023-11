On Gerrymandering Column

| LETTER TO THE EDITOR | On Gerrymandering Column I was pleased to see the issue of gerrymandering addressed in the October 26 contributor column by Mary Krieger. The rigged district maps have been a major concern to me since Gov. Scott Walker had the maps redrawn back in 2011. Since that time, I have contacted our local legislators (Stroebel, Grothman, Ramthun and Kremer) beseeching