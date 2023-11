Get Up and Ride (or Walk) the Camino

| PUBLISHER LETTER | Get Up and Ride (or Walk) the Camino Dear Reader, The Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of St. James, has a history that spans over a thousand years. Its origins are rooted in the early 9th century, when the tomb of Saint James was miraculously discovered in what is now the city of Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain. The discovery of the apostle’s