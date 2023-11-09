Edward E. Ebert, 73, of Dundee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at his home with his loving family gathered around him.

He was born in Fond du Lac on August 15, 1950, the son of Eldin and Betty (Flynn) Ebert. Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. On February 5, 1972, Ed was united in marriage to Susan K. Immel at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport.

Ed worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 43 years before retirement. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee, the Lomira American Legion Post #347, and the Fond du Lac VFW Post #15051. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ed was a baseball coach for the Long Lake Youth Association, a director for the Long Lake Fishing Club, and cut lawn at the Dundee Mill Park.

Ed is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Chad (special friend, Janet) Ebert of Dundee and Joshua (Nicole) Ebert of Kewaskum; grandchildren, Anna, Nolan, Braden, and Brittany; siblings, Bonnie (Jim) Liegl of Iron Ridge, Dennis (Betty) Ebert of Escanaba, MI, Jeff (special friend, Colleen) Ebert of Manitowoc, and Brian (special friend, Lori) Ebert of Campbellsport; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bev (Dave) Kelln of Dundee and Roger (Terry) Immel of Texas; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Eldin and Betty; infant son, Scott; and in-laws, William and Erna Immel.

A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Dundee (W494 Elm Street, Campbellsport, WI 53010), with Pastor Bobby Oberg officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

The family extends a special thank you to Pastor Bobby; Horizon Hospice, especially Michelle; and to their extended family for their love and support during this difficult time.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

