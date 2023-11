Shade of Blue

| ENJOY EVERY SANDWICH | Shade of Blue MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR As a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, I write this feeling blue. A deep shade of Brewers’ royal blue, too, not the (much preferred) baby blue. Blue (and I mean sad) because the club’s longtime manager (and former player), Craig Counsell, has decided to join the rival Chicago Cubs. For those who don’t pay