Kewaskum Rescinds Eminent Domain Action PNC Looks to Negotiate with Kewaskum on Former Bank Branch Building MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR The Kewaskum Village Board, as of its regular Monday, Nov. 6, meeting, has agreed to its former terms with PNC Bank on the purchase of the former bank branch at 1225 Fond du Lac Ave., which will put to rest, for now, the necessity of an eminent domain