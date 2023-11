Indians’ Soccer Season Ends in Sectional Game at Plymouth

The first ever sectional game for the Kewaskum High School men's soccer team was a microcosm of their season. Hosted Thursday, Oct, 26, by their conference rivals and the two-seeded Plymouth Panthers, Kewaskum was confident going into the game after coming off a big week that saw them win a home playoff game