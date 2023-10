We Weren’t Being ‘Anti-Social’

| ENJOY EVERY SANDWICH | We Weren’t Being ‘Anti-Social’ MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR Back in 2019, before I was editor, I created an internal department at our newspaper called the Social Media Task Force. This was a needlessly official name for the sake of my own amusement, but our mission still was very serious: improve our papers’ reach by utilizing social media.