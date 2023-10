Cougar Boys Qualify for State Cross Country Championships

Cougar Boys Qualify for State Cross Country Championships COACH MIKE KULIBERT CHS CROSS COUNTRY The Campbellsport boys cross country team finished second at the Portage Invitational last Saturday, Oct. 21, and earned a trip to the state meet. Kiel had all seven of their runners in the top twenty to win the meet with a score of 41 points. Campbellsport was second with 63 points. The