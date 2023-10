Pick Your Own Apples

Pick Your Own Apples Armstrong Apples to Host Free Community Day Armstrong Apples, a small family farm located in the Kettle Moraine, would like to give back to the community and offer a free “pick your own” day so that everyone can enjoy the abundance of the harvest! Located at W853 Highway B (Campbellsport mailing address) just east of the Village of Eden, Armstrong Apples is a family-owned