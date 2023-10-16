Campbellsport News
Posted on

Larry Dean Hartman

Larry Dean Hartman Larry Dean Hartman

Larry Dean Hartman  passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the age of 77.
He was born in South Dakota, the son of the late Eugene and Leola Hartman, and step-son of the late Rosemary Hartman. Larry attended Tripp High School in South Dakota, Class of 1964. He married the love of his life, Sharon A. Reiser, on June 30, 1966. Larry started his career as a mechanic in Tripp, SD, and then at West Bend Company/Regal Ware in June of 1966 and retired after 46 years in 2012. He worked as a hand polisher, Teflon & porcelain set-up person, high boom jeep driver, and then into maintenance. Larry also worked part time at Falk Gas Station and Bradley’s Auto Salvage in West Bend.
Larry’s hobbies were working on cars and building Street Rods with his son, drag racing, being a pitman for Biertzer Racing for many years, and country line dancing – to please Sharon. He loved to travel; they made trips to Vegas, Jamaica, Cuba, Alaska, Panama Canal, Florida, and many other states, many bus trips, and too many car show trips to count; yearly trips back to South Dakota to visit family and friends. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sharon A. Hartman, of 57 years; children, Joey (Brenda) Hartman and Lori (Tim) Hewitt; grandchildren, Lisa (Nick) Johnson, Michael (friend Becca) Lueck, Jessica (Ben) Hartman, Nicole (Brandon) Yagler, and step-grandson, Bryan (Precious) Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Weston Johnson; siblings, Sandra (the late Reno) Stoebner, Glenn (Marilyn) Hartman; step-siblings, Pam (Joel) Vetter, Deb (Gerry) Welch, and Jeff (Carol) Breitkreutz. He is further survived by siblings-in-law, Rita (Jerome) Hoff, Carla (John) Pederson, Douglas (Donna) Reiser, Flora (Harvey) Hanselman, and Brenda (the late Rodney) Anderson; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and parents-in-law, Marvin (Elva) Reiser.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI. The entombment will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 11: a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.

