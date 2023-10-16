Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Gladys E. Mildbrandt

Gladys E. Mildbrandt Gladys E. Mildbrandt

Gladys E. Mildbrandt, 97, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Gladys was born on March 20, 1926, to Oscar and Lucy (Schellpfeffer) Puls in the Town of Hubbard.
Gladys was a graduate of Horicon High School.
On January 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Warren Mildbrandt at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she was also a faithful member.
Gladys was creative and artistic. She enjoyed spending time sewing, as well as gardening. She also looked forward to travelling with Warren on bus trips. Gladys treasured the time she was able to spend with her family and will be greatly missed.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Diane (Yogin) Mehta; daughter-in-law, Sue Mildbrandt; four grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Mildbrandt, Kevin (Martha) Mildbrandt, Kristi (Keith) Martin, and Christopher Mehta; her nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Wilbert (Ardis) Puls; sister, Janice Fischer; and one sister-in-law, Norma Puls. Gladys is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren; two sons, Dennis and Dale; and two brothers, Kenny and Harvey.
Funeral services for Gladys will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Traci Mass officiating. Visitation for Gladys will be held at church on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Barbara A. Wolc
Dodge County Pionier

Barbara A. Wolc

Barbara A. Wolc, 82, of Mayville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on...

Posted on

Larry Dean Hartman
Campbellsport News

Larry Dean Hartman

Larry Dean Hartman  passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the age of 77. He was...

Posted on

Brenda K. Skudlarczyk
Kewaskum Statesman

Brenda K. Skudlarczyk

Brenda K. Skudlarczyk, 75, of Elmore, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Compassionate...

Posted on

Darceal H. Jordan
Kewaskum Statesman

Darceal H. Jordan

Darceal H. Jordan (nee Tackes), age 86, of Kewaskum, went to be with her loved ones on October 8,...

Posted on

Karen M. Ondrejka
Dodge County Pionier

Karen M. Ondrejka

Karen M. Ondrejka, 84, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Prairie...

Posted on

Delores Elsie Mielke
Campbellsport News

Delores Elsie Mielke

Delores Elsie Mielke, 89, formerly of Dundee, passed away peacefully at the Highland Lake Center in...

Posted on