Gladys E. Mildbrandt, 97, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Gladys was born on March 20, 1926, to Oscar and Lucy (Schellpfeffer) Puls in the Town of Hubbard.

Gladys was a graduate of Horicon High School.

On January 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Warren Mildbrandt at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she was also a faithful member.

Gladys was creative and artistic. She enjoyed spending time sewing, as well as gardening. She also looked forward to travelling with Warren on bus trips. Gladys treasured the time she was able to spend with her family and will be greatly missed.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Diane (Yogin) Mehta; daughter-in-law, Sue Mildbrandt; four grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Mildbrandt, Kevin (Martha) Mildbrandt, Kristi (Keith) Martin, and Christopher Mehta; her nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Wilbert (Ardis) Puls; sister, Janice Fischer; and one sister-in-law, Norma Puls. Gladys is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren; two sons, Dennis and Dale; and two brothers, Kenny and Harvey.

Funeral services for Gladys will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Traci Mass officiating. Visitation for Gladys will be held at church on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

