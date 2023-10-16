Barbara A. Wolc, 82, of Mayville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Barbara was born the daughter of Lawrence and Elda (Seering) Leibenow on June 3, 1941, in Beaver Dam.

She was united in marriage to Richard Frank Wolc on April 27, 1963, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville where Barbara was also a faithful, lifelong member.

Barbara was a graduate of Mayville High School. She had a love for helping people and worked at various places in Mayville including Purity Cheese, Old Fashioned Cheese, and later retired from Piggly Wiggly.

Barbara enjoyed trapshooting, bowling, snowmobiling, and taking motorcycle trips with her husband and other family members and friends. She always had a kind word for others and treasured the time she spent with her family.

Barbara will be missed by her husband, Frank; children, Tamra Wolc, Kimberly (Dr. William) Haraden, and Troy Wolc; grandchildren, Becky, Ashley, Michelle, Brandon, Jayce, and Alexana; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Aleigha, Alana, Landon, Makoto, Korbin, Xavien, Raiden, Iana, and Brielle; her siblings, Larry (Vicki) Leibenow, Karen Leibenow, Patricia Kutz, and Kenny (Malea) Leibenow. Barbara is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott; daughter, Lisa; son-in-law, Senator Rick Gudex; and brother, Rick.

A graveside memorial service for Barbara will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville with Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

