Karen M. Ondrejka, 84, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.

Karen was born on December 15, 1938, to Ruben and Adeline (Riley) Kohli.

She was a Mayville High School graduate and lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville.

Karen was united in marriage to George Ondrejka on October 17, 1959, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Karen worked for many years in the office at MEC and later retired from there.

Many wonderful family memories were made spending time together at their lake home on Beaver Dam Lake. There they enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage, and just relaxing and being together. Karen could often be found passing time listening to music, such as polkas, or reading. Most of all she loved doing word search books. Karen could work on these for hours and hours.

Karen is survived by her children, Brian Ondrejka (special friend Belinda) and Lisa (Brian) Schultz; grandchildren, Brent (Brittany) Schultz and Kyle Schultz (special friend Brandie); three great-grandchildren, Parker, Tyson, and Kylie Schultz; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Boerst and Mary Ondrejka. Karen will be further missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; her brother, Norman (Lucy) Kohli; and her mother and father-in-law.

In honoring Karen’s wishes, a private family burial will take place.

The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun, as well as Generations Hospice. The care provided to Karen will always be remembered and deeply appreciated.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Share







