Darceal H. Jordan (nee Tackes), age 86, of Kewaskum, went to be with her loved ones on October 8, 2023, at the Froedtert of West Bend.

Darceal was born on April 30, 1937, in Farmington to the late Robert and Helen (nee Szumunski) Tackes. She attended Cheeseville School in Farmington. On June 17, 1967, she married Henry A. Jordan. Darceal was a member of the Wisconsin Retirees Camping Group, West Bend Company 25 Year Club, Young at Heart, and XYZ Club. She traveled to all 50 states as well as took a cruise to Honduras and Mexico. Darceal retired from the West Bend Company after 43 years of employment. She loved the Sheepshead card game, gardening, knitting, crocheting, feeding the birds and squirrels.

Darceal is survived by her children, Charlene (Mike) Westphal of West Bend, Arless Jordan, Elwin Jordan of Lomira; grandchildren, Russell and Nigel Jordan, Eric (Leona) and Jenny Westphal, Patience (Anthony), Matthew and Joshua McDonald, John Wright and Hannah Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Noah and Evelyn Burghaus and Waylon Wright; sister, Darleen Rochwite of Campbellsport; brother-in-law, Paul Jordan of Granton; sisters-in-law, Christa Tackes of Pueblo West, CO, Katherine Waterhouse of Lincoln, NE, Joyce Jordan of TX, Nancy Jordan; and many other relatives and friends.

Darceal is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; daughter, Bernadine; and son, Dale; her parents; parents-in-law, Frederick (Catherine) Jordan; sisters, Gladys (Herbert) Rummel, Joyce Tackes, Virginia (Phillip) Schneider, Adeline (William) Flasch; brothers-in-law, Stewart Rochwite, Frederick Jordan, August Jordan; sisters-in-law, Bertha Tackes, Gladys Tackes and Joyce Jordan; son-in-law, Low Walters; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095) from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be Monday, October 23, at 10 a.m. at the Old St. Peter Cemetery in Slinger.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

