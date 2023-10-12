Kewaskum Statesman
Brenda K. Skudlarczyk

Brenda K. Skudlarczyk, 75, of Elmore, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Compassionate Heights in West Bend.

She was born on July 13, 1948, in Farmington, Missouri, to Aaron and Geraldine Zielieke (nee Thurman).  Brenda married Bill Skudlarczyk on October 7, 1967, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport.

Brenda was a devoted Elvis fan, collecting music and memorabilia on her many trips to Graceland.  She and Bill enjoyed traveling the country attending car shows and races along the way, and spending the winter months with friends in Florida. Most of all, Brenda enjoyed creating a beautiful and welcoming home for her family and friends.  Her holiday gatherings were filled with love and delicious food, all served with grace and style.  She was a beautiful, loving, kind and strong woman who will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Jennifer (Bob) Lalko and Ree (Eric) Mies; grandchildren, Charlie and Andy Lalko and Brandon and Brenton Mies; sister, Robyn (Brian) King; brother, Jeff (Char) Zielieke; sister-in-law, Jewell Zielieke (Lou Repp); and brother-in-law, Tom (Sue) Skudlarczyk; along with many nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Zielieke; in-laws, Eugene and Margaret Skudlarczyk; and her sisters-in-law, Virginia Treptow and Marlys Skudlarczyk.

A private burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.

Brenda’s family would like to thank Compassionate Heights and Preceptor Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.

Any memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com

