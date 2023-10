Welk Band Crashes on Katzenburg

Welk Band Crashes on Katzenburg KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR More than 80 years ago north of St. Kilian, a vehicle associated with Lawrence Welk’s band crashed. The accident occurred near the corner of where Katzenburg Drive and Highway W meet. This was big news in the old days of dance halls and big bands, and one of the top five “famous” people or events ever associated with St. Kilian,