They’re In! Cougars Top Lions as Flyway Rivals Battle for Playoff Spot BEN PRIESGEN JOURNALIST Lomira Head Coach Bryan Gregory and Campbellsport Head Coach Todd Wondra both knew it was going to be an intense and physical battle between two conference rivals fighting for a playoff spot on a rainy and breezy night in Lomira. Campbellsport (4-2, 6-2) came out of this defensive battle