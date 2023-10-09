Joel Mark Nehrbass, age 77, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 3, 2023.

He was born on August 17, 1946, to Peter and Dolores (nee Weiss) Nehrbass in West Bend. On October 4, 1964, he married the love of his life, Linda (nee Rossow) Nehrbass.

Joel was a wonderful man who walked with his family and friends with gentleness, humor, and love. He doted on his high school sweetheart for the 59 years of the married life together.

Joel is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Jeff (Cindy) Nehrbass and daughter, Joelle (Corey) Gerlach; grandchildren, Sarah Nehrbass, Dakota Gerlach, Jacob Nehrbass, Colton Gerlach; and great-grandson, Cole Gerlach. Joel is further survived by his sisters, Janine Stoffel, Julianne Witte; siblings-in-law, Connie (Stan) Hall, Bob (Sue) Rossow, Carol Nehrbass & Nancy Nehrbass, along with many nieces and nephews.

Joel was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Nehrbass; his parents; siblings, Jerry Nehrbass, Janet Flasch, Jim Nehrbass; brothers-in-law, Robert Flasch, Richard Stoffel and David Witte; parents-in-law, Emmet and Lucille Rossow; brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Brinda Kistenmacher.

A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 1 until 4 at Auburn Town Hall (W1728 Sunset Dr. Campbellsport, WI 53010).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

The family would like to thank the 3rd floor nurses, Katie, Jess and Christina at Aurora Medical Center Grafton, along with the staff at Lawlis Family Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262-338-2050