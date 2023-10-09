Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Joel Mark Nehrbass

Joel Mark Nehrbass, age 77, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 3, 2023.

He was born on August 17, 1946, to Peter and Dolores (nee Weiss) Nehrbass in West Bend. On October 4, 1964, he married the love of his life, Linda (nee Rossow) Nehrbass.

Joel was a wonderful man who walked with his family and friends with gentleness, humor, and love. He doted on his high school sweetheart for the 59 years of the married life together.

Joel is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Jeff (Cindy) Nehrbass and daughter, Joelle (Corey) Gerlach; grandchildren, Sarah Nehrbass, Dakota Gerlach, Jacob Nehrbass, Colton Gerlach; and great-grandson, Cole Gerlach. Joel is further survived by his sisters, Janine Stoffel, Julianne Witte; siblings-in-law, Connie (Stan) Hall, Bob (Sue) Rossow, Carol Nehrbass & Nancy Nehrbass, along with many nieces and nephews.

Joel was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Nehrbass; his parents; siblings, Jerry Nehrbass, Janet Flasch, Jim Nehrbass; brothers-in-law, Robert Flasch, Richard Stoffel and David Witte; parents-in-law, Emmet and Lucille Rossow; brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Brinda Kistenmacher.

A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 1 until 4 at Auburn Town Hall (W1728 Sunset Dr. Campbellsport, WI 53010).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

The family would like to thank the 3rd floor nurses, Katie, Jess and Christina at Aurora Medical Center Grafton, along with the staff at Lawlis Family Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262-338-2050

Share
LATEST NEWS
Campbellsport News

Nancy Lee Hovland

  Nancy Lee Hovland, born Nancy Lee Schwobe on March 1, 1950, she passed away peacefully on...

Posted on

Jerome E. Geiger
Campbellsport News

Jerome E. Geiger

Jerome E. “Jerry” Geiger, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away at Edenbrook Fond du Lac on Tuesday,...

Posted on

Leola Viola Elsa (Budahn) Christian
Dodge County Pionier

Leola Viola Elsa (Budahn) Christian

   Leola passed away qui­etly on Sep­tem­ber 16, 2023, at age 92 after a full life. Leola was...

Posted on

Jean G. Kleinke
Kewaskum Statesman

Jean G. Kleinke

Mrs. Jean Kleinke of Port Washington passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Saturday,...

Posted on

Norma M. Lechner
Dodge County Pionier

Norma M. Lechner

   Norma M. Lechner, 87, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Hope...

Posted on

Max D. Rosplock
Kewaskum Statesman

Max D. Rosplock

Max D. Rosplock, age 93, passed away on the family farm in the Town of Scott on September 9, 2023,...

Posted on