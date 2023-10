Trinity Lutheran Breaks Ground for New Church Building in Waucousta

Trinity Lutheran Breaks Ground for New Church Building in Waucousta Trinity Lutheran Church, located in Dundee, last Saturday, Sept. 30, broke ground for a brand-new facility, which will be located on the same site as Trinity Lutheran School (W2011 County Road F) in Waucousta, as members of the congregation gathered in ceremony to celebrate the occassion. According to Trinity Lutheran Building