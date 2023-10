Kewaskum Village Using Eminent Domain to Obtain Former PNC Bank Building

Kewaskum Village Using Eminent Domain to Obtain Former PNC Bank Building MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR The Village of Kewaskum is moving forward with an eminent domain claim, as negotiations to purchase the former PNC Bank building – at 1225 Fond du Lac Ave. – fell apart, according to officials, after PNC (which owns the property) backed out of a non-binding letter-of-intent to sell