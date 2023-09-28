Jerome E. Geiger

Jerome E. “Jerry” Geiger, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away at Edenbrook Fond du Lac on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

He was born on March 3, 1930 to Ernest and Lorena (Kiester) Geiger in Fond du Lac, WI. He attended Daniel Boone School in the Town of Empire. On January 26, 1957, he married Marjorie Immel at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest. They were married for 66 years. Jerry was a life-time member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. He drove truck for Motor Transport and Zinke Company. Jerome and Marge bought a farm in the Town of Empire in 1962. He enjoyed farming, playing sheepshead, bingo, and polka music.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Janet (Alan) Ramthun and their son, Craig (friend Bridget Murphy); son, Randall (Amy) Geiger and their children, Sarah (Justin) Hamilton and their son Landon, Rebecca (Julio) Alonzo and their expected baby boy due in November. Jerry is further survived by sisters-in-law, Delores Mielke, Barb Immel, Carolyn Immel, and Verna Immel; brother-in-law, Vernon (Lila) Immel; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerome Jr., on April 5, 1975; his parents; father and mother-in-law, Walter G. and Dora Immel; sister-in-law, Mildred (George) Keys; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Charlotte) Immel, Fred Mielke, Myron (Susan) Immel, Lyle Immel, Gordon G. Immel, and Harlan Immel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1600 S Main St, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with Rev. Luke Boehringer officiating. Burial will be at Rienzi Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Jerry’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Edenbrook and SSM St. Agnes Hospital 6th floor, Twohig Funeral Home, and Rev. Luke Boehringer for their comfort and care.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

