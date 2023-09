Peace United Church of Christ to Celebrate 125 Years – Part I

Peace United Church of Christ to Celebrate 125 Years – Part I “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.” PEACE UCC 2023 marks the 125th anniversary of Peace United Church of Christ (UCC) in Kewaskum. In honor of this special occasion, we thought it fitting to share who we are with the wider community. This is the first of a series of articles