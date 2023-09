Loved It!

| ENJOY EVERY SANDWICH | Loved It! MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR All right, full disclosure, I told myself before this football season that I would not allow my column to be a weekly update on the Green Bay Packers, and I promise this to be my last one (at least for a while). However, after Sunday’s thrilling 18-17 comeback win, I really can’t help myself. The Packers scored