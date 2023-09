Battle of Mascots Goes To Berlin

Battle of Mascots Goes To Berlin The Kewaskum Indians fell to the Berlin Indians by two, 22-24, last week Thursday KHS FOOTBALL Coming into the Thursday night game against Berlin on Sept. 21, the Kewaskum Indians knew the math of what needed to happen to make the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Playoffs. Kewaskum needed to win at least three of the final four games of the season