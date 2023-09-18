Max D. Rosplock, age 93, passed away on the family farm in the Town of Scott on September 9, 2023, with his two daughters by his side.

Born on March 31, 1930, at home to the late Max Frank and Caroline M. (nee Mahnke) Rosplock in Milwaukee, WI. He was baptized Max David Rosplock and was the eldest of five children. Max attended Milwaukee Public School grades 1 thru 8. He attended Catechism class at Holy Redeemer Parish. After grade school, Max attended Boys Tech, but sometime before finishing there, Max applied for an apprenticeship with the Milwaukee Carpenters Union. He was accepted and he applied his skills even with one eye due to a birth injury. Max was hired by Jeffer’s Mill Work of Milwaukee. He earned the title of Master Cabinet Maker and later Mr. Jeffers’ made Max a foreman in his company. While Max was working as a Cabinet Maker and Foreman, Max’s friends were enlisting into various Military Branches due to the Cold War situation. Max was American proud and applied to all branches of the Military even the Coast Guard in Milwaukee on Lake Michigan, however Max was turned down due to his birth injury to his eye. On September 7, 1951 he joined the Carpenters Union Local 344. It was during the early 50s that Max bought land in the NW part of Milwaukee near 92th and Hampton Ave. His intention was to build a home for his parents. Max built a two story, four- bedroom cape cod home having no electricity nearby or even running city water. He was a Charter Member of St. Margaret Mary in 1955. He met Grace Maxine Kreiger on the steps of the Milwaukee VA Home and the two started dating and the two were married on October 12, 1958. Max continued to work for Jeffers, until one day he took a new job with a large construction company. He began working on big projects such as the First Wisconsin Building, in its beginning, the Milwaukee Post Office in Downtown, St. Mary’s Hospital on the Lakefront, Quad Graphics and the Westbury Bank on Main Street in West Bend. In the spring of 1968, Max and Grace bought the farm in the Town of Scott. The Family moved there in August of 1974. Max was a hobby farmer. Even though the farmhouse was not completed, the home was filled with love. Max retired from Berghammer Corporation in 1995 and thought he would have more time to do projects on the farm. He continued to hobby farm until Grace’s health was a concern. Yet Max continued to work on projects around the farm and for his family. Max loved spending time with his family especially Christmas. In August of 2021, Max was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. From that point on, he stood strong and lived his time left here with us with courage and an unending amount of love for us.

Those left to cherish Max’s memory include his two daughters, Linda Sue (Mark) Enright and Jane Anne (Robert) Foeckler; five grandchildren, Nicole (Todd) Krahn, Daniel (fiancé, Nicole Meloy) Enright, Patrick Enright, Lauren Foeckler, and Jacob Foeckler; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Clayborne and Florence Murr; two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Krieger and Sharon Fullington; cousin, Bonnie (Dennis) Walling; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Max is preceded in death by his infant son, Stephen Rosplock; two brothers, John Rosplock and David Rosplock; brothers-in-law, Robert Murr and Jim Fullington; cousin, Norman Mahnke; parents-in-law, Phillip and Cathrine Krieger; other aunts, uncles, and close friends.

Visitation: Max’s family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, N1081 County Road S, New Fane, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation for Max at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, N1081 County Road S, New Fane, with Father Patrick Magnor saying mass and leading us in prayer at the Burial immediately after in the church’s cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to plant a tree in memory of Max or donate to a Veterans organization of your choice. A celebration of Max’s life will take place at a later date.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Max’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.