Michael G. Pfeiffer

Michael G. “Mick” Pfeiffer, 80, of Kewaskum, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.

Mick was born on November 23, 1942, in Racine, the son of the late Michael and Ann (nee Seibert) Pfeiffer. He attended Horlick High School. Mick married the former Josephine “Josie” Woodland in 1965. Mick was employed at Hamilton Beach Company as a time study man until moving to Kewaskum where Mick was employed by Regal Ware Incorporated from 1968 to 2004, retiring as Manager of Industrial Engineering.

Mick had a very active life. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing trips, and playing on softball teams. He was a member of Hon-E-Kor in Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Sportsmen’s Club.

Those Mick leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Josie; two children, Dave (Dawn) Pfeiffer and Matt Pfeiffer; four grandchildren, Whitney (Steve) Volm, Jordyn (Kyle) Kopplin, Mitchell Pfeiffer, and Nick Pfeiffer; four great-grandchildren, Madison Strom, Carson Strom, Rosie Volm, and Spencer Volm; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy (Bob) Yuhas, Lester (Linda) Woodland, and Mary Pfeiffer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mick was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna (Dan) LaPlante and Carol (Gay) Stewart; a brother, Ed Pfeiffer; and a sister-in-law, Joan (Paul) Zierk.

Private family services will be held for Mick.

