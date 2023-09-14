Dianne Marie Slater, 77, of Mayville passed away after suffering from health issues on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Agnes Hospital Home Care in Fond du Lac surrounded by family.

Dianne was born on July 6, 1946, to Kathryn Giblin and Robert Slater in Dixon, IL.

Dine, as she was affectionately known, served in the U.S. Army. She enjoyed attending classic car shows to reminisce of her time spent at the drag strip and the cars she grew up driving. She loved to bowl, especially with “the girls” in Milwaukee. Dine loved music; you couldn’t walk in the house without hearing a radio going somewhere. She couldn’t resist a rummage sale and was always up for a spontaneous road trip. But most importantly, she loved spending as much time as she could with her large family.

Dianne is survived by her significant other, Dale Kriescher; daughter, Kathy (Kent) Shivers; granddaughters, Jackie (Jonathan) Gibson, Jessie Johnson, and Mercy Shivers; grandsons, Grant Shivers and Brett Shivers; great-granddaughters, Bryn Gibson, Monroe Gibson, and Amari Taylor; siblings, Rita Jean (Jim) Hermes, Mary Kay (Terry) Mageland, Nancy (Perry) Sommer, Bob (Pam) Slater, Marilyn Robinson, Jim (Char) Slater, Ron (Roxanne) Slater, Jerry Slater, and Theresa (Dave) Smith. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Dianne is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Roxanne Johnson; sisters, Virgina Britz and Paula McCarns.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main Street, Campbellsport.

Dianne will be inurned next to her daughter, Roxanne, at Union Cemetary in Campbellsport following the visitation.

