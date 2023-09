Firefighters Climb Stairs to Remember Fallen Heroes of 9/11

Firefighters Climb Stairs to Remember Fallen Heroes of 9/11 ANNE TRAUTNER JOURNALIST It was still dark at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, but that didn’t matter to the six members of the Kewaskum Fire Department who gathered at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum. It was their first stop on their way to Green Bay for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field. They wanted to