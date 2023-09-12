Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Sandra L. Smith

San­dra L. Smith, 69, of Beaver Dam, died sud­denly at her home in Beaver Dam on Mon­day, Sept. 11, 2023.
San­dra Louise was born on De­cem­ber 18, 1953, in West Bend to the late Hel­muth and Gladys (Zip­perer) Lu­b­itz and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Rus­sell and Erna Neu­man.
San­dra grad­u­ated high school in 1972 in West Bend.
On Sep­tem­ber 23, 1978, she was united in mar­riage with David Gor­don at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Hori­con.
San­dra en­joyed going to flea mar­kets and craft shows. She had a love for music and par­tic­u­larly the group Steely Dan.
Sur­vivors in­clude her hus­band, David Smith of Beaver Dam; her mother-in-law, Jan­ice Smith of Hori­con; two sis­ters-in-law, Mar­i­lyn (Bruce) John­son of Rice Lake and Suzanne (Den­nis) Mehltret­ter of Wa­ter­town; other rel­a­tives and friends.
San­dra was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her uncle and aunt that raised her; and her fa­ther-in-law, Gor­don Smith.
Vis­i­ta­tion for San­dra will be at Koepsell-Mur­ray Fu­neral Home in Beaver Dam on Mon­day, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Fu­neral ser­vices will fol­low at the fu­neral home on Mon­day be­gin­ning at 11 a.m. Bur­ial will fol­low at Oak­wood Ceme­tery in Beaver Dam.
The Koepsell-Mur­ray Fu­neral Home in Beaver Dam is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

